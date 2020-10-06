Dan Ryan Expressway construction work for Jane Byrne Interchange causes traffic backups downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight roadwork on the Dan Ryan Expressway has created big delays heading into downtown Chicago Tuesday morning.The roadwork was running more than an hour-and-a-half behind schedule, with barricades not picked up until around 6:20 a.m., resulting in only a single lane of traffic starting at Roosevelt Road.The lane closures have created long backups, with 35 to 45 minute travel times from 95th to downtown.IDOT said it may be until 6:30 a.m. before crews are able to clear the road from the barricades from the roadwork.The roadwork is being done as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project.