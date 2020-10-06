Traffic

Dan Ryan Expressway construction work for Jane Byrne Interchange causes traffic backups downtown

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight roadwork on the Dan Ryan Expressway has created big delays heading into downtown Chicago Tuesday morning.

The roadwork was running more than an hour-and-a-half behind schedule, with barricades not picked up until around 6:20 a.m., resulting in only a single lane of traffic starting at Roosevelt Road.

The lane closures have created long backups, with 35 to 45 minute travel times from 95th to downtown.

IDOT said it may be until 6:30 a.m. before crews are able to clear the road from the barricades from the roadwork.

The roadwork is being done as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project.
