I-80 accident: Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill into roadway in Joliet crash

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver of a cattle hauler involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon that led to cows running loose on Interstate 80 in Joliet has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, Illinois State Police said Wednesday morning.Bradley E. Pate, 51, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and issued citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage after the cattle hauler he was driving went off the road and hit a disabled semitrailer just before 3:40 p.m. on eastbound I-80, Illinois State Police said.After the cattle hauler hit the semi, it continued on to hit a white Honda coupe, with an 82-year-old inside before splitting open and throwing about 16 cattle onto the interstate, according to ISP.The 82-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Pate was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.State police said four cows died in the crash; two had to be put down due to injuries, one died in the road and one died in the hauler.With the help of local farmers on horseback the remaining cattle were gathered up and hauled away to a local storage location, police said.All eastbound lanes were shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue for an extended period of time, and reopened at approximately 9:45 p.m.