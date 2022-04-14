Illinois traffic: How to find out when IDOT, Tollway construction projects will end

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- This week's Traffic Troubleshooter focuses on how to find out when certain construction projects will end.
ABC7 Chicago floor director Amanda wanted to know when work on La Grange Road under Interstate 294 and on La Grange Road near the Cal-Sag, which recently got underway, would be finished.
The project under I-294 in Willow Springs is expected to stretch into 2023.
RELATED: North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Hollywood, Grand to get major redesign
The project near the Cal-Sag should be finished by the end of the year.
To find out when Illinois Department of Transportation projects will be done, visit idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases.
For information about when Illinois Tollway projects will be done, visit www.illinoistollway.com/projects.
For example, information about La Grange Road work in Willow Springs can be found online
