Chicago traffic: OB Wells ramp to OB Kennedy closed as part of Byrne Interchange construction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The newest phase in Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction could slow down your commute as crews closed a busy ramp early Tuesday morning.

The outbound Ida B Wells ramp to the outbound Kennedy closed at 1 a.m.

The ramp is not expected to re-open until early November. Until then, expect significant delays and allow extra time.

A detour will direct Ida B. Wells traffic north on Dearborn Street, west on Van Buren Street, north on Jefferson Street and west to the Madison Street ramp to connect to the outbound Kennedy.

Construction to reconstruct the Interchange started in 2013. It is expected to finish this year! More than 400,000 drivers use it every day.
