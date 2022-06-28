wall collapse

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago ramp from I-55 reopens after wall collapses onto vehicles

Bricks from a wall bordering McCormick Place fell onto vehicles
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wall collapses on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lanes have reopened on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place after a wall collapsed onto the roadway Monday night.

Chicago officials said the northbound Stevenson Expressway ramp to northbound Lake Shore Drive reopened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority said a section of the brick on the retaining wall bordering McCormick Place's Lakeside Center and DuSable Lake Shore Drive buckled and fell.

The debris fell onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, mostly on the shoulder with some debris in the right-hand lane.

There were no reported injuries, but there was some minor vehicle damage.

RELATED: Local tire company offers pothole protection tips for drivers, free air for tires

Traffic in the area was blocked while crews worked to clean up the debris. Crews worked to stabilize the wall, as well.

What caused the wall to collapse was not immediately clear.

Structural engineers will be onsite to assess the situation as soon as possible.

The video in the player above is from an earlier.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopwall collapselake shore drivetraffic
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALL COLLAPSE
Wall collapses on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive
VIDEO: Family rescued as intense fire destroys 16 apartments
City: Building in fatal collapse lacked proper work permits
Roof of Near West Side warehouse collapses
TOP STORIES
Large Lakeview crowd dances on cars, bus; CPD car window smashed
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
WeatherTech shooting victim was planning wedding, family says
Amtrak crash Missouri: WI Boy scouts helped after deadly derailment
Girl, 4, who died from child abuse suffered burns on her feet: CPD
Man arrested after shots fired at trooper on Ind. Toll Road: Police
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Show More
At least 46 people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
2 states battle abortion trigger laws; pharmacies limit Plan B sales
2022 Election Day: GOP candidates for governor crisscross IL for votes
Chicago Weather: Warmer Tuesday
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
More TOP STORIES News