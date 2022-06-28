DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago ramp from I-55 reopens after wall collapses onto vehicles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lanes have reopened on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place after a wall collapsed onto the roadway Monday night.Chicago officials said the northbound Stevenson Expressway ramp to northbound Lake Shore Drive reopened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority said a section of the brick on the retaining wall bordering McCormick Place's Lakeside Center and DuSable Lake Shore Drive buckled and fell.The debris fell onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, mostly on the shoulder with some debris in the right-hand lane.There were no reported injuries, but there was some minor vehicle damage.Traffic in the area was blocked while crews worked to clean up the debris. Crews worked to stabilize the wall, as well.What caused the wall to collapse was not immediately clear.Structural engineers will be onsite to assess the situation as soon as possible.