Chicago curfew: Road closures around Loop in effect as Illinois National Guard called in: CTA, Metra shut down service

Gov. Pritzker asks for Illinois National Guard's assistance
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road closures have been in place around the Loop Monday as a curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m.

The CTA and Metra have also suspended service as officials try to isolate looters whom they now believe are part of some groups specifically organized to hijack peaceful demonstrations for criminal purposes,

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses Illinois National Guard members called in to Chicago to help police enforce safety measures amid massive protests across the city.



Most Pace services will resume at 6 a.m. except for Chicago Paratransit will not operate south of Belmont, east of Western and North of 47th Street. The I-55 express service and Niles Free Bus will also not operate.



Coming into the north, people can use LaSalle Street, Chicago Avenue coming from the west and State Street coming in from the south. Essential workers and local residents may have to show ID to enter.

Gov. JB Pritzker has called in the Illinois National Guard to help Chicago authorities enforce street closures across the city.

Roughly 80 Cook County Sheriff's Police Officers, including members of the Hostage/Barricade Team, have also been mobilized to assist the Chicago Police Department and South Suburban police departments in their response to protests, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Sunday.

Starting Sunday, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access in the city's Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.

The following boundaries include:

  • Division Street from Lake Shore Drive and North Halsted Street

  • North Halsted from Division to Milwaukee Avenue and Grand Avenue

  • Milwaukee Avenue from Grand Avenue to Kinzie Street

  • Canal Street from Kinzie Street to 26th Street

  • 26th Street from Canal Street to Lake Shore Drive


Access will be limited only to residents and essential employees. Entry point to the loop have been designated below. Identification showing your business or address of residency will be requested. Boarding companies will be allowed to enter. Proper Identification to get past all check points are requested per CPD.

Access point include:

  • Lasalle from the North

  • Chicago Ave from the West

  • State St from the South


The South Shore Line announced that service will be temporarily suspended Monday.

Illinois State Police have released additional ramp closures, including the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Kennedy Expressway to Ohio Street, the northbound Stevenson Expressway to northbound Lake Shore Drive and the southbound Kennedy to Ohio. I-88 ramps, both westbound and eastbound, to Farnsworth Avenue and Eola Road are also closed.

As of 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police announced several more ramp closures until further notice: I-94 north and southbound ramps at Old Orchard Road; I-290 eastbound to Congress; I-94 northbound to Congress; I-90 north and southbound to Ohio.

This latest effort follows Lightfoot's citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice.

Chicago and suburban curfews:
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Blue Island: 7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Burbank: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice

Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Kenosha: 6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Oak Park: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
River Forest: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday

Lightfoot, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown continue to reiterate that their No. 1 priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protesters and police officers.

On Sunday afternoon. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Cook County to help local authorities respond to ongoing protests.

Gov. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard members to help Chicago police keep the city and its residents safe.

"This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. "To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change."

According to a press release from the governor's office, 375 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty to assist the CPD in "protecting the City of Chicago and its residents." The guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights, the release said.
