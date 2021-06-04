Tri-State Tollway traffic: Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck carrying fireworks crashed and caught fire Friday morning on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Berkeley, causing significant traffic delays/

The crash occurred at about 3:41 a.m. at milepost 32.7 under the St. Charles Road bridge.

As a result of the crash, the St. Charles Bridge may have sustained damage and Illinois Department of Transportation engineers were sent to the scene to inspect it. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to assist with their foam truck.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the truck safely. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said No other injuries were reported.

Initially, all northbound lanes of traffic were blocked. At about 7:35 a.m., two lanes of northbound traffic reopened.
