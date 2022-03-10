Clara's Closet: a boutique inspired by a love for travel

A Chicago woman opened an online boutique during the pandemic. It's inspired by her love for travel.
The boutique is called Clara's Closet. Kay Nicole chose the name Clara in honor of her grandmother.
"My grandmother was my roommate on all our trips around the world, said Nicole. "I just wanted to do something to honor her life but also do something that I'm passionate about, which is travel."
The boutique has different travel themed items. Kay Nicole designs everything on the site. Bags include phrases like "This Black Girl Is Going Places."
