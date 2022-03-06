ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands rally in Chicago in support of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

By

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people have turned up Sunday in what has been a collection of rallies and marches in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people throughout Chicago's downtown area.

It started with an emotional flag raising ceremony, as a giant Ukrainian flag now proudly flies atop the 200 foot flagpole that overlooks Chicago's skyline at I-90.

Following that, there was a rally at Chicago's Millennium Park, which saw yet another giant Ukrainian flag unfurled at the foot of the Bean before thousands of supporters marched to Daley Plaza.

It was there at Daley Plaza that it became apparent that those present were not just Ukrainian but rather Chicagoans of all stripes who came out in force to support the Ukrainian cause. In particular, we saw a large contingent of Eastern Europeans, including Russians, with firsthand experience of what it's like to live under that country's authoritarian regime.

"I'm old enough that I lived in a communist system for a few years when I was young and I remember how bad it was everything for us. Nobody wants to be a part of Russia because it's not future for the young generation," said Bogn Rusu, a Ukraine supporter from Romania.

Following that rally, and with the crowd bigger than ever, a sea of humanity emerged from Daley Plaza to march up Washington Street and then onto Michigan Avenue, finally making it back to the plaza just a short time ago.
