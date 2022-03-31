armed robbery

Englewood robberies: At least 10 rideshare or taxi drivers robbed near same block so far this year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police warn of 10 robberies on same block so far this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said at least 10 rideshare and taxi drivers have been robbed at one specific spot on the South Side.

All 10 robberies happened near the intersection of 73rd Street and Seeley Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

These incidents go back to January. The most recent was March 15.

RELATED: Chicago police warn of series of carjackings, armed robberies on Near West Side, in Albany Park

In each case, an unknown suspect or suspects would order a rideshare or taxi, then pull out a gun and demand the driver's personal property, Chicago police said.

The robberies took place near the 7300-block of South Seeley Avenue at these times:

- 7 p.m. March 15
- 3 p.m. March 15

- 5 a.m. Feb. 14
- 7 a.m. Feb. 13
- 9 p.m. Feb. 8
- 7:30 a.m. Feb. 5
- 3:50 a.m. Feb. 4

- 2 p.m. Feb. 3
- 9:20 a.m. Feb. 3
- 7:45 a.m. Jan. 25

The suspect was described as male, 15 to 25 years old and wearing a black ski mask and brown or maroon jacket. He was carrying a black handgun, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimerobberychicago violenceridesharetaxiarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Happy Camper to donate all sales to family of employee gunned down
CPD releases video of Beverly armed robbery suspect
3 armed men rob Near West Side bank: CPD
CPD warns of carjackings, robberies on Near West Side, in Albany Park
TOP STORIES
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
Long COVID studies in Chicago, nationwide look provide answers, relief
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Mayor Lightfoot to make 'transportation assistance' announcement
2 fatally shot while driving on NW Side
Mother of 4 killed, sister critically wounded in Mexico mass shooting
Show More
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
Man accused of running on Midway tarmac charged with trespassing
Pullman shooting: CPD officer injured; SWAT responds to shootout
Chicago Weather: Rain/snow showers Thursday
Illinois Senate looks to crack down on smash-and-grabs
More TOP STORIES News