Moms who have lost their children to gun violence gathered at St. Sabina Church in Gresham, Chicago for Mother's Day.

'I am broken': Moms who lost children to gun violence gather at St. Sabina Church for Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a reunion these ladies would rather not have.

Their hugs are followed by tears. It's a sisterhood forged in sorrow.

Women who have lost their children to violence gathered together on what is perhaps the most painful day of the year: Mother's Day.

"I will never hear his voice again. They don't know what they did to me. I'm broken. I'm broken. I will never be the same."

SEE ALSO | Moms renew calls for help finding Kierra Coles, King Walker, Diamond Bynum on Mother's Day

The mothers, including the mom of Kevin Davis, gathered at St. Sabina Church to honor their late children and to support one another.

"You've got to celebrate their memories. Don't let the day you lost them overshadow all the days you had with them," said Father Michael Pfleger with St. Sabina Church.

The members of Purpose over Pain held a memorial flag dedication for mothers to lift up the children who are no longer with them.

"This year, we had so many new parents. So, we wanted to give people a reason to get out of bed, and to put feet on ground," said Pam Bosley with Purpose over Pain.