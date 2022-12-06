Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot, killed near South Austin sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:16 p.m. in the South Austin neighborhood's 5100 block of West Harrison Street, police said. A 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim, shot in the body, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

