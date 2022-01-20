snow

Chicago weather: Snow making travel treacherous in NW Indiana; cold in city

Michigan City weather includes several inches of snow
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago weather forecast includes lake-effect snow in NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow started falling Wednesday night in parts of northern Indiana and hasn't stopped since, making travel treacherous.

And while there's no snow in Chicago, some of the coldest temperatures of the season are gripping the area.

Thursday morning, commuters dressed in several layers braved the walk across the Adams Street Bridge.

Debbie Durrer planned ahead, bundled up inside her parka.

"I can't actually feel the cold. I've got my sunglasses on; they're blocking the cold air. I've got my mask on, which is keeping my face warm, so I'm completely warm and toasty inside," she said.

At LaSalle Street and Wacker Drive, the bank temperature read 6 degrees.

The single digit caused clouds of steam to rise above the Chicago River.

RELATED: I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds of drivers stranded

Some life-long Chicagoans said they live for weather like this.

"I love the cold. I will always stay in Chicago. Half my family said I'm going to the south. No I am a cold girl," Jackie Ellis said.

Meanwhile in Indiana, from Portage to Michigan City, lake effect snow is blanketing the area, making for dangerous conditions.

In Chicago, clear skies can trick the mind into thinking it could feel warm, but the icy lakefront and glassy water surface are a reminder that it's not.

Callie Stoyias said if she could be anywhere Thursday it would be in Florida drinking a margarita on the beach.

As Chicago grapples with the cold, it could always be worse. Thursday is the anniversary of the coldest day ever recorded in Chicago, back in 1985 at minus 27 degrees.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagolooplincoln parkmichigan citycoldsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Chicago weather: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions
Wind Chill Advisory: Temps could feel as low as -25 degrees
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
TOP STORIES
Chicago area COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Cook Co. judge has to do sensitivity training after 'sexist' comments
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Car with kids inside stolen, crashed on Northwest Side, police say
Hyde Park shooting: Man shot by UChicago officer charged
Man charged in murder of Gary businessman, community leader
Show More
U of C officer who recently shot gunman also shot student 4 years ago
What you need to know about increasing used car prices
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Democrats fail to pass voting rights legislation in Senate
Chicago Weather: Very cold Thursday, wind chills -10 to -20
More TOP STORIES News