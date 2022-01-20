Chicago weather: Snow making travel treacherous in NW Indiana; cold in city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow started falling Wednesday night in parts of northern Indiana and hasn't stopped since, making travel treacherous.And while there's no snow in Chicago, some of the coldest temperatures of the season are gripping the area.Thursday morning, commuters dressed in several layers braved the walk across the Adams Street Bridge.Debbie Durrer planned ahead, bundled up inside her parka."I can't actually feel the cold. I've got my sunglasses on; they're blocking the cold air. I've got my mask on, which is keeping my face warm, so I'm completely warm and toasty inside," she said.At LaSalle Street and Wacker Drive, the bank temperature read 6 degrees.The single digit caused clouds of steam to rise above the Chicago River.Some life-long Chicagoans said they live for weather like this."I love the cold. I will always stay in Chicago. Half my family said I'm going to the south. No I am a cold girl," Jackie Ellis said.Meanwhile in Indiana, from Portage to Michigan City, lake effect snow is blanketing the area, making for dangerous conditions.In Chicago, clear skies can trick the mind into thinking it could feel warm, but the icy lakefront and glassy water surface are a reminder that it's not.Callie Stoyias said if she could be anywhere Thursday it would be in Florida drinking a margarita on the beach.As Chicago grapples with the cold, it could always be worse. Thursday is the anniversary of the coldest day ever recorded in Chicago, back in 1985 at minus 27 degrees.