Chicago weather forecast Monday includes risk of severe storms

The Chicago, IL weather forecast Monday includes a risk of severe storms. There is a possibility of hail, rain and wind and a low tornado threat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Monday evening due to building storm chances with an incoming cold front.

Chicago-area counties in Illinois and Wisconsin are under a marginal or low risk of severe storms, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Large hail is the biggest threat, but there is a risk of high winds and heavy rain and a low tornado threat, Butler said.

Storms could start anytime after 4 p.m., but are more likely between 7 and 11 p.m., she said.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

Temperatures the rest of the week will still be above average, though.

Showers are expected to linger into the morning commute Tuesday.

March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month.

"It is so important to have a plan and be prepared to take action when the weather turns life threatening near your location," said Ed Shimon, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois. "Seconds save lives as we saw with the EF3 tornadoes that impacted Robinson and Lewiston last year. Practice your plan so you can act immediately to save your life when needed."

Visit https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/emergencykit.html for more information.

In 2023, Illinois received two significant Presidential Disaster Declarations for severe weather and flooding that totaled over $462 million in damages, state official said in a news release.

The National Weather Service also confirmed at least 11 tornadoes touched down in Illinois and northwest Indiana last week.