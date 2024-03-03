Illinois residents to participate in statewide tornado drill during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications will provide Illinois residents with safety and preparedness tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Starting Monday, March 4 until Friday March 8, residents will receive practice warnings and will participate in tornado drills across the state, according to OEMC.
There will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Each day of the week will have a different theme for a severe weather scenario:
- Monday: receiving warnings
- Tuesday: lightning
- Wednesday: tornadoes
- Thursday: hail and winds
- Friday: flash floods
To learn more about severe weather plans and recommendation by OMEC, click here.