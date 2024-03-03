Illinois residents to participate in statewide tornado drill during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications will provide Illinois residents with safety and preparedness tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Starting Monday, March 4 until Friday March 8, residents will receive practice warnings and will participate in tornado drills across the state, according to OEMC.

There will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Each day of the week will have a different theme for a severe weather scenario:

- Monday: receiving warnings

- Tuesday: lightning

- Wednesday: tornadoes

- Thursday: hail and winds

- Friday: flash floods

To learn more about severe weather plans and recommendation by OMEC, click here.

FORECAST: A warm start to the week before late-week showers