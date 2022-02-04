Chicago Weather: Light accumulating snow Friday before subzero wind chills set in | Live radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11535448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wind caused blowing and drifting snow which led to a road closure in Will County.

2-Day Snow Totals:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area can expect a dusting of light snow Friday afternoon and evening before temps take a nosedive on Saturday.Light snow will move into western counties through the afternoon. While accumulations will be light - a dusting to a inch at most - it will be enough to create slippery conditions on untreated roads and walkways. La Porte County could also see some lingering lake effect snow early Saturday morning.The entire Chicago area will wake up to subzero wind chills Saturday morning. With a breeze all day, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said the wind chills won't get out of the single digits all day - but it will be sunny!The cold won't hang around for long though, with temps warming to near 30 on Sunday and highs above freezing mid-week.The bitter cold comes on the heels of a major snowstorm that dropped over a foot of snow on Chicago's south suburbs and Northwest Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday.Mokena - 14.3 inchesChesterton - 14 inchesValparaiso - 13.5 inchesKankakee- 13 inchesSouth Haven -13.5 inchesSt. John - 13 inchesMinooka - 12.6 inchesCedar Lake - 12.5 inchesDyer - 11 inchesMorocco - 11 inchesMidway Airport - 11 inchesMidlothian - 10.8 inchesCoal City - 10.5 inchesOak Lawn - 10.5 inchesJoliet - 10.2 inchesLynwood - 10 inchesBraidwood - 10 inchesLakeview (Chicago) - 7.8 inchesNorth Aurora - 5 inches