Chicago Weather: Light accumulating snow Friday before subzero wind chills set in | Live radar

Wind chills will be stuck in single digits all day Saturday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE look around Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area can expect a dusting of light snow Friday afternoon and evening before temps take a nosedive on Saturday.

Light snow will move into western counties through the afternoon. While accumulations will be light - a dusting to a inch at most - it will be enough to create slippery conditions on untreated roads and walkways. La Porte County could also see some lingering lake effect snow early Saturday morning.

Cars trapped in snow earlier this week in Peotone
The wind caused blowing and drifting snow which led to a road closure in Will County.



The entire Chicago area will wake up to subzero wind chills Saturday morning. With a breeze all day, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said the wind chills won't get out of the single digits all day - but it will be sunny!

The cold won't hang around for long though, with temps warming to near 30 on Sunday and highs above freezing mid-week.

The bitter cold comes on the heels of a major snowstorm that dropped over a foot of snow on Chicago's south suburbs and Northwest Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday.

2-Day Snow Totals:


Mokena - 14.3 inches
Chesterton - 14 inches

Valparaiso - 13.5 inches
Kankakee- 13 inches
South Haven -13.5 inches
St. John - 13 inches
Minooka - 12.6 inches
Cedar Lake - 12.5 inches
Dyer - 11 inches
Morocco - 11 inches
Midway Airport - 11 inches

Midlothian - 10.8 inches
Coal City - 10.5 inches
Oak Lawn - 10.5 inches
Joliet - 10.2 inches
Lynwood - 10 inches
Braidwood - 10 inches
Lakeview (Chicago) - 7.8 inches
North Aurora - 5 inches

