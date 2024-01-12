  • Full Story
Chicago winter storm: Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at O'Hare, Midway airports

ByEvelyn Holmes and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 9:26PM
O'Hare ground stop lifted; hundreds of flights cancelled
The winter storm led to a full ground stop at O'Hare Airport due to snow and ice. The ground stop was lifted at 8 a.m.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Air travel was impacted Friday morning as a winter storm moved into the Chicago area.

The winter storm led to a full ground stop at O'Hare airport due to snow and ice. The ground stop was lifted at 8 a.m.

As of 3:15 p.m., 848 flights had been canceled at O'Hare in the past 24 hours, with average delays of 24 minutes. At Midway, 279 flights have been canceled, with average delays of 19 minutes.

The storm has also created slick conditions on Chicago-area roads, especially expressway ramps.

ABC7 AccuWeather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the snow has tapered off until about 3 p.m. The snow will then return from 3-7 p.m., with a rain/snow line reaching up to Interstate 88.

From 7 p.m. until midnight, windy conditions will return, with the snow likely to expand across the area. ABC7 AccuWeather Meteorologist Larry Mowry said an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible from afternoon and evening snow.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See full list of school closures

The falling snow will start to ease Saturday morning, but windy conditions could still lead to poor travel conditions.

