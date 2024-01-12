Chicago weather: Winter storm moving through area with foot of snow forecast in spots| Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm moving into the Chicago area Friday could dump as much as a foot of snow in some areas.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon Saturday for Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, eastern Will, northern Will, southern Cook, southern Will, central Cook, Lake, northern Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday for Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday for Benton, Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana.

The snow will start at light and becoming heavier in the afternoon and evening, with as much as an inch of snow per-hour at times .

The falling snow will start to east Saturday morning, but windy conditions could still lead to poor travel conditions.

For the morning commute, the storm will bring periods of heavy snow, reduced visibility, strong wind. Areas south of the city may experience a mix of rain and sleet with isolated thunder at times.

A winter snow storm will create slick conditions across the Chicago area Friday.

The worst conditions are expected for the afternoon commute, with accumulating and blowing snow leading to poor visibility and snow-covered roads creating rough travel conditions.

Snow totals along the lakefront are expected around three to six inches of snow.

Most areas away from the lakefront are expected to get between six to eight inches of snow with northwestern suburbs expected to get as much as eight to twelve inches of snow.

Area well to the south of the city are expected to get between three to six inches of snow.

The storm has created slick conditions on Chicago area roads, especially expressway ramps. A car carrying three people rolled over on a ramp on the Edens Expressway at Dempster Avenue. All three inside the car refused medical transport.

The storm has led to hundreds of flight cancellations at Chicago's airports. As of 4:29 a.m., 452 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare Airport, with average delays of less than 15 minutes. At Midway, 115 flights have been cancelled, with average delays of less than 15 minutes.