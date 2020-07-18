Chicago Heat Advisory: Temperatures expected to rise to dangerous levels throughout weekend

Cooling Center Locations:

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs.

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible.

If working outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space.

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures are expected to reach dangerous levels in the Midwest this weekend.An ACCUWEATHER Alert Day has been established for a heat advisory in the Chicago area until 10 p.m. Saturday.The heat index could reach over 105 degrees Saturday, with areas topping 110 degrees in some spots, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra.Cook County is opening cooling centers for residents who need relief from the extreme heat.The centers will be open from 8 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday, but will close for the overnight hours if temperatures fall below 80 degrees.10220 S. 76th Ave.Bridgeview, IL 604555600 Old Orchard RoadSkokie, IL 60077The center's operations could be extended into next week if the current weather pattern persists, according to a Cook County press release.The county's plans ensure social distancing can be maintained, and all residents who seek shelter in the facilities will be subject to a wellness evaluation based on COVID-19 protocols. Surgical masks and gloves will also be provided at the cooling centers.An alternative housing plan is also in place for any resident that is suspected of having the coronavirus and requires shelter from the heat, the release added.To stay safe, officials recommend:In addition to the Cook County cooling centers, some municipalities have also opened up cooling centers to residents.