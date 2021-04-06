Chicagoans out enjoying warm, sunny weather Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans are out enjoying what could be the first 80-degree day of the year Tuesday.Buds are on the trees around Lincoln Park, the sun is shining and temperatures are on the rise."Oh, it's beautiful today," said Chela Blunt. "My seasonal depression is gone. It's like wonderful."Sunny the dog is very appropriately named for a day where temperatures are expected reach in to the 80s."She really enjoys it," said Izzy Hill, Sunny's owner. "We always go down to the park let her run around play fetch a little bit...She definitely likes the warm weather a lot better."The last time the area climbed into the 80s it was October. Kids hit the playground early, sliding to enjoy it."This morning has just been so great so far," said Lily Johnson. "She was so ready to be outside and just get to the parks so we're ready for a fun summer just doing this everyday. It's gonna be awesome."With rain out of the forecast for the day, some say they're going out of their way to get to the lakefront or just take in the beauty of spring."We just got back from spring break and we were really worried coming from California that we'd come back to cold and this is just the most wonderful day," said McKenzie Roman.