Florida man reunited with dog he lost while visiting Chicago last year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who lost his dog last year while visiting Chicago from Florida was back on Saturday for a reunion.
Tyrice Earl thought he'd never see Tristan again.
"You're a Chicagoan, now, like your grandmother. Oh, wow," Earl said.
But the dog was recently brought into the Veterinary Emergency Group in the South Loop as a stray.
A scan revealed that he had a microchip and an owner in Florida.
"You don't realize how much you miss a little puppy until they're gone, and Tristan's a family dog," Earl said.
Earl says Tristan will be getting shots and a haircut when he gets home.
And, he's going to meet his family's two new dogs.