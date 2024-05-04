Florida man reunited with dog he lost while visiting Chicago last year

Tyrice Earl thought he would never see his lost dog, Tristan, again. Then, the puppy was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Group in South Loop.

Tyrice Earl thought he would never see his lost dog, Tristan, again. Then, the puppy was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Group in South Loop.

Tyrice Earl thought he would never see his lost dog, Tristan, again. Then, the puppy was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Group in South Loop.

Tyrice Earl thought he would never see his lost dog, Tristan, again. Then, the puppy was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Group in South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who lost his dog last year while visiting Chicago from Florida was back on Saturday for a reunion.

Tyrice Earl thought he'd never see Tristan again.

"You're a Chicagoan, now, like your grandmother. Oh, wow," Earl said.

But the dog was recently brought into the Veterinary Emergency Group in the South Loop as a stray.

A scan revealed that he had a microchip and an owner in Florida.

"You don't realize how much you miss a little puppy until they're gone, and Tristan's a family dog," Earl said.

Earl says Tristan will be getting shots and a haircut when he gets home.

And, he's going to meet his family's two new dogs.