Chicago weather: NWS issues Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for southeastern Cook, northeastern Kankakee and central Will counties until 9:45 a.m.

The NWS said two to four inches of rain fell in the area, with up to another two inches of rain possible.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the storms are expected to move out of the area in the morning hours, with some potential for spotty showers through the afternoon.