Wet. warm winter weather delays opening of Bartlett ski resort

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- The warm, wet weather has delayed the opening of Villa Olivia ski resort in Bartlett.

"It's one of those things where we put in all this hard work to get open and when you're delayed, it's not fun," said superintendent Bobby Pierobon.

The resort is an 18-hole golf course in the summer and ski slopes in the winter. The back nine has been closed for November as staff worked to get everything for the ski resort weather, but it's now halted as the Chicago area experiences more rain than snow this December.

"We try to make snow every chance we get. It needs to be 27 degrees or less and unfortunately with the unseasonably warm weather, we have not been able to make as much as we would like," Pierobon said.

The snow guns have been turned off. The seven downhill skiing and snowboarding runs are sitting barren. The snow tubing hill is empty, and ski lessons in the lodge are on hold for now.

"Not being able to open on time, and not knowing exactly when yet, that is difficult," Pierobon said. "Weather does change daily, so we do keep a close eye on it. And as soon as we have the opportunity, we will have guys out there making that snow."

As soon as the temperatures drop and they can make more snow, they'll try to open as quickly as possible.