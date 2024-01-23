Weather Chicago: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for snow, freezing rain | Radar

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday morning, as rain and freezing rain falls across the Chicago area.

The advisory is in effect for central, northern and southern Cook; DeKalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; LaSalle; northern, eastern and southern Will; Grundy; and Kankakee counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois until noon Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 9 a.m. Tuesday and for northern and southern La Porte County until noon Tuesday.

Illinois weather continues to be challenging Tuesday, as a Winter Weather Advisory is in the forecast due to possible slick roads.

Rain and freezing rain continues to fall Tuesday morning, causing icy roadways and sidewalks.

Accumulation on trees and power lines is near zero, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

Roadways in the southern part of the area are likely worse, but anywhere cooler than 34 degrees could see freezing rain, Dutra said.

Some vehicles were spun out in Monee and Matteson.

Vehicles in the south suburbs were seen spinning out on icy roads Tuesday morning.

It will continue in the morning before turning into rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Icy, slick roads are expected during the morning commute.

Freezing rain and rain are likely to also transition over to a period of wet snow early Tuesday morning across the far northern and northwestern sections of the area, especially near the Wisconsin state line. Some accumulations up to a couple inches are possible, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Tuesday afternoon as surface and ground temperatures warm.

Salt trucks will be out across the area.

University of Illinois is looking like an ice rink as freezing rain falls across the state.

Chicago has activated its warming centers.

The centers open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.