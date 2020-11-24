4 winter storm tracks that can bring heavy snow to Chicago

PANHANDLE LOW

CENTRAL PLAINS LOW

ALBERTA CLIPPER

BANDED LAKE EFFECT SNOW

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are several storm tracks that can bring us heavy snow in Chicago. Here are the different tracks of the storm systems and the impact they have on us.-Potential for the highest snowfall outside of lake effect-Heaviest amount axis is broad but intense bands within-Often times produces sharp differences in snow totals from north to south-Blizzard conditions are possible if the track is just right and the low pressure strengthens as it moves just to our south-Lake enhancement possible-Slow moving area of low pressure that holds its intensity or strengthens-Needs Pacific moisture to produce high snow totals-Snow totals can be significant although blizzard conditions are not likely-Heaviest snow is oriented west-to-east and can cover a large area-One of the more challenging storm tracks to forecast snow totals-Low pressure that develops in Alberta, Canada and then dives south into US-Fast moving system (slower clippers can produce 6+" of snow, but most are faster moving)-Snow is usually fluffy and light-Winds can be strong with these systems creating poor visibility as the snow is easily blown around-Strong low pressure to the east and strong high pressure to the west-Winds coming in off the lake out of the northeast-Cold air flowing over the lake creates lake effect snow bands-Of all storm systems, lake effect often creates the most intense snow bands-Creates narrow of band of intense snow with fast accumulating snowfall