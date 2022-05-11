Chicago White Sox game against Cleveland postponed due to COVID among Guardians players

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID cases among the Guardians players.The game was scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.The White Sox said after multiple positive COVID tests among the Guardians", the game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available."The game is the first COVID-related postponement of the season for the White Sox.