Chicago White Sox trade Craig Kimbrel to Los Angeles Dodgers for outfield A.J. Pollock, ESPN reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have traded pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
The White Sox aquired Kimbrel, 33, in a trade with the Cubs last season. In 24 games with the White Sox, Kimbrel had a 5.09 ERA and a WHIP of 1.22.
In exchange for Kimbrel, the White Sox aquired centerfielder Pollock, 34. In 117 games last season with the Dodgers, Pollock had a .297 batting average with a .355 on-base percentage and 21 home runs and 69 RBI.
The White Sox start the season on April 8 in Detroit against the Tigers.
