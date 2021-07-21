Chicago White Sox holding ticket raffle for 'Field of Dreams' game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- White Sox fans can follow the team to the Field of Dreams next month by signing up for a ticket raffle that starts Friday.
For a $20 entry, fans enter sweepstakes in which three winners will score a pair of tickets for the Sox August 12 game against the Yankees at the iconic Dyersville Iowa "Field of Dreams" farm. The game will take place in a stadium built by MLB next to the movie site with a capacity for up to 8,000 fans.
The raffle benefits White Sox Charities and the team's inner city youth baseball program.
The sweepstakes and auction begin on Friday, July 23 at noon and end Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. at whitesox.com/fieldofdreams. Winners will be notified on Friday, August 6.
