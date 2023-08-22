ABC7's Cheryl Burton throws out first pitch at White Sox game

Go Cheryl! Our very own Cheryl Burton threw out the first pitch at Monday night's White Sox game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a very exciting Monday night White Sox Game, with ABC7's own Cheryl Burton throwing out the first pitch.

Before getting on the field she met up with her family outside the park, as well as 50 children from the organization Ring of Hope. The group's mission is to enhance the quality of life for families in the Greater Grand Crossing community.

The White Sox donated tickets to the kids so they could attend the game, and Cheryl handed out gift cards for concessions.

Then they went into the stadium, where Cheryl's brother William joined her on the field before she got on the mount.

And she nailed her pitch, too!

This was actually a return to the White Sox stadium for Cheryl. She was an Andy Frain usher while in high school and college. She said it was one of the best jobs in the world for a high school kids.