Chef from Hinsdale steakhouse Vistro Prime shares burger recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Hinsdale, Illinois Chef Rob Martino from Vistro Prime shared his best burger recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

HINDSALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Vistro Prime in Hinsdale is a steakhouse that's quickly becoming known for its burgers.

It's upscale eating in the west suburbs, but making the food doesn't have to be fancy.

Chef Rob Martino joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to make the Vistro burger during Cooking up a Storm.

The burger is made with a Turano brioche bun, CDK all-beef patty, house pimento cheese, caramelized onion, Beeler's bacon and house dill garlic pickle.

Vistro Prime is open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays.

Lunch service is on Fridays and Saturdays, and they have happy hour, too.

Vistro Prime is located at 112 S. Washington St. in Hinsdale.

Visit vistroprime.com for more information.