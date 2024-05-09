Arlington Heights district fires Westgate Elementary nurse accused of misusing student medication

A school nurse at Westgate Elementary in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students.

A school nurse at Westgate Elementary in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students.

A school nurse at Westgate Elementary in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students.

A school nurse at Westgate Elementary in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A school nurse in Arlington Heights was terminated on Wednesday after possibly misusing medication intended for students, administrators decided during a special meeting.

Arlington Heights School District 25 said the allegations involve a licensed registered nurse at Westgate Elementary School.

The nurse was put on administrative leave two weeks ago.

RELATED | Arlington Heights school nurse accused of misusing medication intended for students: administrators

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Lori Bein said that two nurses will be stationed in the Westgate Health Office until the end of the school year.

Police said they are investigating the allegations and that the situation appears to remain isolated to Westgate Elementary.

"Our Administration is working with the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education to review and enhance our policies and oversight of student medication management," Board President Greg Scapillato said.

ABC7 Chicago learned the family of one student has retained a law firm.