WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arlington Heights district fires Westgate Elementary nurse accused of misusing student medication

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024 6:25PM
Arlington Heights school nurse allegedly misused students medication
A school nurse at Westgate Elementary in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A school nurse in Arlington Heights was terminated on Wednesday after possibly misusing medication intended for students, administrators decided during a special meeting.

Arlington Heights School District 25 said the allegations involve a licensed registered nurse at Westgate Elementary School.

The nurse was put on administrative leave two weeks ago.

RELATED | Arlington Heights school nurse accused of misusing medication intended for students: administrators

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Lori Bein said that two nurses will be stationed in the Westgate Health Office until the end of the school year.

Police said they are investigating the allegations and that the situation appears to remain isolated to Westgate Elementary.

"Our Administration is working with the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education to review and enhance our policies and oversight of student medication management," Board President Greg Scapillato said.

ABC7 Chicago learned the family of one student has retained a law firm.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW