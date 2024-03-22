Chicago White Sox preview food, fan experience ahead of Opening Day

The Chicago White Sox previewed new food and fan experiences Thursday, one week ahead of Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- White Sox Opening Day is just one week away.

ABC7 got an early look Thursday at what fans can expect in the coming season.

Many fans in Chicago are wondering how many more openers will be played at Guaranteed Rate Field with talk about a potential new stadium.

The White Sox are still in Arizona for spring training, but the groundskeepers are getting the field ready for their return to Chicago next week. The mild winter has helped them get the field in great shape, considering it's still mid-march in Chicago.

While expectations for the team playing at the stadium are uncertain at best, the Sox are promising fans who come to the ballpark will not be disappointed.

"We can't control what happens on the field when grown men have a round ball and a round bat, but we can control the experience around them," Sox VP of Marketing Brooks Boyer said.

The Sox are introducing some of their new food options at concession stands and restaurants in the ballpark. The stadium has long had the reputation of having among the best ballpark food in the league. They are offering new options this season, hoping to continue living up to that standard. This season they are taking a historical approach.

"Our company started as a deli, so we wanted to bring our roots back," said chef Ryan Craig with Levy. "So a lot of these sandwiches were featured at the deli 30 years ago, when Levy and the Sox started their partnership."

The food nevertheless has come a long way since the days of ballpark dogs and fries. There is a wide assortment of beers and other beverages including special milkshakes. And the food menu includes more meatless options then ever.

"It's a unique environment with the type of volume we produce, the fact we're producing out of small facilities, portable carts and concession stands," executive chef Bret Donaldson said.

The question on the minds of many Sox fans, however, is how long the Sox will continue to play in the ballpark, with talks underway for a new ballpark in the South Loop.

"Obviously a new ballpark is very exciting for our fans," Boyer said. "But we're at the very early stages of a long process."

In a week, the stands will be full of fans watching the Sox take on the Detroit Tigers in the home opener. The Sox say there are still good seats available.