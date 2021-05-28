Sports

Chicago White Sox unveil new 'Southside' jerseys

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox unveiled a new " Southside" uniform on Friday as part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series.

The uniforms feature "Southside" written in Gothic script across the chest of the jerseys.

In a press release, the team said the new uniforms are meant to pay "tribute to the hardworking and resilient mentality of Chicago's Southside community."



"The White Sox' identity - black and white, gothic script and pinstripes - is so strong that it has resonated beyond the game of baseball," said Wil Green, Nike Sr. Creative Director - MLB. "Their uniforms speak to the strength and hardworking nature of the Southside of Chicago - without saying a word. We wanted to harness the Southside's personality for the Nike MLB City Connect Series and introduce its attitude to newer, younger fans."

"Every aspect of this collaboration is meant to connect with people who understand what the 'Southside' represents. It's not just about where our ballpark is located or where people from the city or suburbs live. It's a mentality and a culture shared by many who love the White Sox," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "The Nike MLB City Connect Series created a rare opportunity to transform a concept for all people who understand what it means to represent the 'Southside' into an on-field look and style. We are grateful to Nike who helped us create a uniform that embodies the team's historic legacy and connections to our fans and the mentality."

The team will wear the new uniforms on June 5 in a game against the Detroit Tigers.
