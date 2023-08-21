Chicago White Sox considering moving stadiums when Guaranteed Rate Field lease expires: report

Are the Chicago White Sox moving? Owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team when its Guaranteed Rate Field lease expires.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crain's Chicago Business reports that Chicago White Sox Owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team from Guaranteed Rate Field when the team's lease expires.

The Sox issued a statement on Monday evening, saying, "We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future."

The Sox were close to moving to Florida in 1988, when former Gov. Jim Thompson turned back the clock in Springfield in the 11th hour to approve a tax-subsidized new Comiskey Park.

SEE ALSO | Richton Park latest suburb to ask Chicago Bears to consider moving out of city