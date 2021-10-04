Chicago White Sox playoff schedule set for ALDS series against Houston Astros

The Astros finished with a better record during the regular season and will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five series.
Playoff dates for the series have been released. Game times have not yet been determined.
White Sox ALDS schedule:
Game 1: Thursday, Oct., 7 at Houston
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at Houston
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field
Game 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)
The White Sox have played the Astros in the playoffs before, sweeping Houston in the 2005 World Series.
If the White Sox are able to win the series, they will advance to the American League Championship Series.
The White Sox will be hosting a "Change the Game" rally outside Guaranteed Rate Field Monday at 3 p.m.
The free event is ticketed. It will feature, music, food and the opportunity to win prizes and playoff merchandise.