Chicago White Sox playoff schedule set for ALDS series against Houston Astros

White Sox ALDS schedule:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and are scheduled to take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.The Astros finished with a better record during the regular season and will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five series.Playoff dates for the series have been released. Game times have not yet been determined.Game 1: Thursday, Oct., 7 at HoustonGame 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at HoustonGame 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate FieldGame 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)The White Sox have played the Astros in the playoffs before, sweeping Houston in the 2005 World Series.If the White Sox are able to win the series, they will advance to the American League Championship Series.The White Sox will be hosting a "Change the Game" rally outside Guaranteed Rate Field Monday at 3 p.m.The free event is ticketed. It will feature, music, food and the opportunity to win prizes and playoff merchandise.