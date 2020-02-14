Chicago woman who forced boyfriend to drink bleach, killing him gets 15-year sentence: prosecutors

A Chicago woman who reportedly forced her boyfriend to drink bleach, killing him was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman who reportedly forced her boyfriend to drink bleach, killing him, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

Yasmine Elder was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime.

Elder, who was 24 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder after police said she forced Darrius Ellis, 26, to drink "a caustic substance" during a fight in a minivan in the West Englewood neighborhood in 2017.

Darius Ellis



Prosecutors later said the woman pinned Ellis down and poured bleach on his face. He swallowed some in the struggle and later died, authorities said.

Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman previously said an autopsy determined his death was a homicide caused by ingestion of bleach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodmurderpoisondeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 5-year-old grandson killed in Minooka fire
The costly side of Illinois' new marijuana trade that can't be revealed
Parents, grandparents to blame for half of child poisonings, study says
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghan truce agreement
Chicago weather: Frigid air moves in as city experiences coldest Valentine's Day in 77 years
Chicago man, 24, found dead on Blue Line train in Rosemont
NBA All Star Weekend 2020 festivities in Chicago get underway
Show More
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
LIVE: Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man charged in hit-and-run that injured sister of Andrew Holmes
Police: Mom of dead child left kids alone to go to bar
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
More TOP STORIES News