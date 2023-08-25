A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Ohio Street Beach Thursday, officials said.

Man pulled from water at Ohio Street Beach, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Ohio Street Beach Thursday, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was pulled from the water around 5 p.m. Fire officials said he is a man in his early 20s, possibly 22 years old.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in distress in the water, or any further circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further details have been released.