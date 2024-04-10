Hotel guest started CPR on child until paramedics arrived, witnesses say

4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Glenview hotel pool in serious condition: officials

A boy, 4, is in serious condition after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in north suburban Glenview on Friday night, police said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a north suburban hotel pool in serious condition over the weekend.

The child was pulled out of a pool at the Renaissance Hotel in Glenview on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to the hotel around 8:25 p.m.

Witnesses said they had seen the boy at the edge of the pool, near the deep end.

"The next thing we knew the daughter was pulling him out," said Brayden Brubaker, a guest at the pool. "Everybody was just running around panicking."

Jeff Brubaker said he started CPR on the child before police arrived. "He started foaming, I was doing compressions, he said. "I could hear a bunch of water in his lungs."

The child was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the child, identified as Carter E. Patterson, has died.

Further information was not immediately available.

