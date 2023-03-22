2 Chicago police officers injured in Rogers Park crash

Chicago police said two officers were injured in a crash on Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after another vehicle blew threw a red light in Rogers Park Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred in the 6800-block of North Sheridan Road at about 1:53 a.m.

Police said a vehicle, that may have been stolen, failed to stop at a red light and hit the police car.

Three people were taken into custody including a girl who was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

The two officers were expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.