Frozen pipes burst at Pita Bowl Mediterranean restaurant in Lincolnwood

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Pita Bowl Mediterranean restaurant in north suburban Lincolnwood looks like it's surrounded by an ice rink after pipes burst overnight.

Subzero temperatures caused the flooding that spilled outside, surrounding the restaurant which just opened in November.

"It's just a pain. You're not expecting it. Like in the morning, you just want to come to a regular workday to open up your own business, start getting customers because we bake really good stuff, we're just waiting for them. But we get that call and you see all the problems," said owner Yunis Abdallah.

The Lincolnwood Fire Department responded to the car as several inches of water poured out of the building Monday morning.

"With these temperatures, it can wreak havoc with pipes in any kind of residential or commercial building," said Battalion Chief Bryan Graham.

Duct tape is now temporarily holding the broken pipe together to stop the leak as restoration crews work to extract all the standing water and using thermal imaging cameras to detect any water stuck in the walls.

"We understand it's an unfortunate event, but if we can minimize the damage and get them back to normal soon as possible, that's our priority," said Nick and Aaron Hoxha of Super Restoration.

Super Restoration, based in Lincolnwood, say they've been extremely busy since Sunday, working nonstop to help folks dealing with issues form the cold.

"We are crazy busy. We've been working all night last night until 1 AM. We had 15 guys at a couple of restaurants and some commercial properties that were underwater. But we're doing our best to make sure we can get these businesses back to normal," Hoxha said.

Abdallah said there isn't any serious damage inside the Pita Bowl and no machinery lost in the flooding. He hopes to reopen later Monday or by Tuesday morning.