Chicago weather: Wind chill warnings in effect for area; frigid temps leave some EV owners stranded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The dangerous cold is keeping many people inside and Monday is a holiday, but there are still many cold-related issues, including for electric vehicle owners.

The dangerously cold temperatures will last for the next few days, which means people that have to drive into work have to worry about their commute.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Monday for eastern Will and Kankakee counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at noon and remain in place until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The warning is in effect until noon Tuesday for Boon, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston McHenry, northern and southern Will counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for those counties except Livingston at noon Tuesday and remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Several Tesla owners were found stranded with dead batteries from the cold and not enough working charging stations in Evergreen Park.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says most of the day Monday will be spent below zero with wind chills from -25 to -35. The dangerous cold temperatures will continue Tuesday before climbing into double digits on Wednesday.

Several Tesla owners were found stranded with dead batteries from the cold and not enough working charging stations at one location near 95th Street and Western Avenue in Evergreen Park.

Some drivers waited hours to charge their vehicles while others had to just call for a tow.

"Our batters are so cold it's taking longer to charge now, so it should take 45 minutes, it's taking two hours for the one charger that we have," Tesla owner Brandon Welbourne said. "I have seen at least 10 cars get towed away from here because the cars, they died, they've run out of battery. It's too cold, it uses too much of the energy to try to keep the car somewhat reasonable temperature, so everybody is getting towed away and we have nowhere to charge."

Experts advise if you do not have to leave home, stay indoors. These temperatures can be potentially life-threatening.

Doctors warn, with wind chills this high, frostbite and hypothermia can set in within a manner of minutes.

If you do have to head to work and take public transportation, layer up and prepare for a bitter cold start to the day.

Warming centers open as temperatures drop

Chicago is opening it's warming centers this weekend. The six centers are open when temperatures are 32 degrees.

Chicago activated its warming centers through Wednesday.

The centers open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warming centers include the Inspiration Corporation at 4554 N Broadway #207, La Casa Norte at 1736 W 47th St, Lincoln Park Community Services at 1521 N Sedwick St, the Matthew House at 3722 S Indiana, the Broadway Youth Center at 1023 W. Irving Park Road and the Covenant House at 2934 W. Lake Street.

The Harold Washington Library has opened the lower level as a 24/7 warming center through Jan. 17 for anyone in need. At least 66 new migrant arrivals have been moved there as they await permanent shelter placement.

The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours to help families find emergency shelter. The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services has also expanded outreach teams to encourage unhoused residents to seek shelter or warming options as they conduct well-being checks.

Warming centers in Cook County will be open 24/7 through Wednesday.

Warming centers in other Chicago-area counties:

Gary, Indiana said it has also opened warming centers, including the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose facility, Ambridge-Mann Community Center, Brother's Keeper, Restoration House Shelter for Men and Serenity House.

Chicago Public Schools has canceled and rescheduled all events scheduled to be held in their buildings on Monday due to the weather conditions.

CPS has not yet made a decision about whether schools will be open on Tuesday. If the forecast continues to show current weather conditions persisting through Tuesday, with continuing wind chills below -20 degrees, CPS said, it will cancel classes.

The Shedd Aquarium will now open at 11 a.m. on Monday instead of 9 a.m. due to the low temperatures.