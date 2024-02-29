Chick-fil-A recalls popular sauce due to possible allergens | What you need to know

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

Chick-fil-A is telling customers to "please discard" Polynesian sauce dipping cups that were ordered over the past few weeks.

"The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens," Chick-fil-A said in a short note on its website.

The cups were given out at its restaurants between February 14 and February 27. Customers can call the company at (866) 232-2040 with questions.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told CNN that the sauce's manufacturer packed some of the Polynesian sauce dipping cups with sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy. Restaurants that have the cups from the specified February dates have thrown them away.

Polynesian sauce is one of Chick-fil-A's most popular dips, described on its website as a "sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor." It's been on the chain's menu for 40 years and has become so popular that it's now sold in grocery stores. The recall doesn't affect the bottled products.

Customers with any questions or concerns should call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.