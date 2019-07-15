Child, 3, dies after falling into grease trap outside New York Tim Horton's shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WLS) -- A 3-year-old child died Monday after falling into a grease trap outside of a Tim Horton's coffee shop.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of University Avenue and Culver Road in Rochester, New York. Police were first called to the area for the report of a missing child, but received another call shortly thereafter that the child had been found in a grease trap at the location. The child apparently fell into the trap, which police described as being covered by a plastic lid, and wasn't able to get out.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Frank Camp, with the Rochester Police Department, described the incident as "horrifying."

"We're asked all the time, 'What's the worst thing that you encounter as a police officer?' and this is number one," he tearfully told local news station WHAM.

It's unclear if the child was related to an employee or patron of the shop. No further identifying information was available.

There was a large police presence in the area as authorities investigated.
