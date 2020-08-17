Boy, 9, injured in Auburn Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 9-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Police said the child was a passenger in a vehicle driving in the 8500-block of South Givins Court around 2 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire at the vehicle.The boy was suffered a graze wound to his head near his ear, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition, and police said he is expected to recover.Further details about the boy and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. It was not known if anyone was currently in custody.The shooting was initially reported by police to have taken place in the city's Chatham neighborhood, but CPD later revised the location where it occurred.A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.