Girl, 12, reunites with doctors, firefighters who saved her life after swing part went through skull

"Lalia, you are a warrior and you'll always be part of the Cedars Sinai family," said trauma surgeon Nicolas Melo.
By Sophie Flay
12-year-old reunites with doctors and firefighters that saved her life

MT. OLYMPUS, LOS ANGELES -- Twelve-year-old Lalia Susini reunited this week with her life-saving heroes at an LAFD fire station in Mt. Olympus.

Lalia suffered a traumatic brain injury one year ago.

"I don't know how to thank everybody," Lalia said.

She was playing with a makeshift swing when it broke and a piece went flying through her skull.

"I woke up and my mom was on the phone with 911," she described.

Paramedics and firefighters rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Doctors worked tirelessly to save her life. She was paralyzed on her left side and remained in the hospital for nearly a month.

"During our time together, I witnessed Lalia's infectious joy, spirit, determination and strength," said surgeon Nicolas Melo.

And now, Lalia has made a full recovery and is back to enjoying her childhood.

"All the people did more than a job that day," said Stacey Susini, Lalia's mother.

