New 'Illinois Cares for Kids' campaign encourages early childhood enrollment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois launched a new statewide enrollment campaign for childcare and early education services called "I Got Love" or "Siento Amor" Tuesday.

It features Illinois artists and musicians spreading the word in English and Spanish about the Illinois Cares for Kids website. The site has a search engine for local programs and childcare subsidy programs.

"We're making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a child - and it's essential to ensure families have access to affordable early childhood education and care to build a strong foundation for a lifetime of learning," Governor JB Pritzker said in a press release. "Illinois Cares for Kids helps Illinois families choose from hundreds of local providers to find the right match for their children."

The campaign also includes a statewide text messaging platform, Ready for K, that offers fun facts and tips on children's learning and development and is available in multiple languages.