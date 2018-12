A homeowner is in disbelief after the person suspected of stealing packages off her front porch was a child.A home security camera caught the child stealing packages off her front porch in broad daylight."It looks it was probably a 6 to 8-year-old child that looks hesitant to do it," said Major William Davis of the Hartford County Sheriff's Office.Davis also said it's "painfully obvious" the child was directed to commit the crime.