Child dies after apartment fire in Grand Crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after being pulled from an extra-alarm fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Early Sunday, firefighters battled the 2-11 alarm fire in a three-story apartment building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place. The boy was trapped on the second floor.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was identified as Maqkwone Jones, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A Chicago firefighter was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering from overheating and a 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.


It is not known what caused the fire and immediately unknown if the building had working smoke detectors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfireGrand CrossingChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News