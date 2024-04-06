Boy, 4, in serious condition after nearly drowning in Glenview hotel pool, police say

Hotel guest started CPR on child until paramedics arrived, witnesses say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in north suburban Glenview on Friday night.

Officers responded to the Renaissance Hotel on 1400 Milwaukee Ave at around 8:25 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department.

The child was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

Witnesses said they had seem the boy at the edge of the pool, near the deep end.

"The next thing we knew the daughter was pulling him out," said Brayden Brubaker, a guest at the pool. "Everybody was just running around panicking."

Jeff Brubaker said he started CPR on the child before police arrived. "He started foaming, I was doing compressions, he said. "I could hear a bunch of water in his lungs."

No other information was available. Further updates will be provided when available, according to police.