2 Elk Grove Village men found dead in Lake Michigan after going missing near Hammond, officials say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The bodies of two missing Illinois men who went missing last week after jumping into Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana have been found.

A water search was conducted over multiple days last week amid dangerous water conditions after the men went missing on July 5.

Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, both from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, were recovered Friday afternoon from Lake Michigan about 1.5 miles from where they went missing near Hammond, Indiana, officials told ABC7.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said said there were 12 people on the boat around 2:30 p.m. the day the men went missing.

One men went missing after he jumped off a boat to go swimming near Hammond. When the swimmer began to struggle in the water, two others jumped in to help.

Police said the third person who jumped in was the only one wearing a life jacket. He was later rescued by the coast guard and was okay.

Police said last week that no foul play was suspected and they do not believe alcohol was a factor; it was simply because of the dangerous water conditions. They ask everyone to pay attention to forecasts before heading out into Lake Michigan.